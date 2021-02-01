Over the past few years, Kirk Cousins has been a bit of an enigma at the quarterback position. In some games, he looks like he can win an MVP trophy while in others, he lays an egg. This inconsistency has been the downfall of the Minnesota Vikings over the past few seasons, but regardless, Cousins is still considered to be one of the better quarterbacks in the NFL.

This offseason, numerous teams are looking to upgrade under center and as a result, Cousins is generating some interest. According to reporter Evan Massey, one of the teams eyeing Cousins is none other than the San Francisco 49ers who currently have Jimmy Garoppolo.

It was believed that the 49ers were in the running for Matthew Stafford and some think they might even go after Deshaun Watson. Clearly, the Niners have a lot of QBs on their list right now and after a disappointing season with Jimmy G, they seem completely ready to move on.

The NFC West is already very strong when it comes to quarterbacks as Stafford, Kyler Murray, and Russell Wilson are all in the division. If you're the 49ers, it's clear that you need to upgrade and perhaps Cousins can be that QB if Watson falls through.

Stay tuned for updates on the NFL offseason as we will be sure to bring you the latest updates.