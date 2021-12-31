Every single major sports league in North America is having a hard time with COVID-19 right now. The pandemic continues to rage on and numerous players throughout the NFL have been getting it pretty bad when it comes to the virus. With the playoffs on the horizon, it is clear that teams need all hands on deck, however, that might not be possible as the cases continue to mount.

For the Minnesota Vikings, their playoff hopes are pretty well out the window, however, they still want to finish the season off strong. This weekend, they will be going up against the Green Bay Packers, and after defeating them the last time out, there was hope that they could do it all over again.

According to Adam Schefter, that task has just gotten a lot harder as the Vikings have lost Kirk Cousins this weekend due to COVID-19. Cousins started feeling some symptoms recently and it forced him to get a test. That's when Cousins ended up testing positive, ultimately forcing him out for at least five days. Now, the Viking swill have to play Sean Mannion who is on his way off the COVID reserve list.

This remains a developing story so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates and details.