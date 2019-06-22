The Kingsman series was a huge success for 20th Century Fox, and now Disney has their hands on the franchise. A third movie in the series was set to hit theaters Fall 2019, but since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox, many films have been pushed back or trashed entirely to clean up the slate. Fans were worried that the third Kingsman may never see the light of day, but Disney came through with an official announcement pertaining to the film this week in Barcelona.

During its CineEurope presentation, Disney announced that the third Kingsman movie will be titled The King's Man. Matthew Vaughn is back in the director's chair, while Ralph Fiennes, Matthew Goode, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Harris Dickinson join the cast. The film will explore the origins of the secretive group of spies that save the world. According to The Hollywood Reporter, The King's Man will hit theaters on Valentine's Day 2020. As reported by HypeBeast, the synopsis for the film is as follows:

"As a collection of history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in The King’s Man…”