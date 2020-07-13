With players from 22 NBA teams currently hunkered down in Orlando, Florida, you can imagine there is some restlessness going on. After all, the players are only human, and being confined to a bubble city isn't exactly anyone's idea of a good time. However, the stakes are extremely high here as the Coronavirus is still infecting and killing millions of people around the world. In fact, the NBA has implemented a rule that if any players leave the bubble, they will be subjected to a 10-day quarantine where they can't even so much as leave their room.

You would think the players would have the restraint to not break the rules but we're not even in a week in and someone has broken quarantine. According to Shams Charania, Richaun Holmes of the Sacramento Kings accidentally stepped over the border while going to pick up food. Now, he must quarantine for 10 days although two of those days have already been served. Holmes made sure to apologize on social media.

This is a pretty hilarious situation when you consider how just a couple of days ago, Holmes was talking about how much he enjoyed the bubble food. Not to mention, Kelly Oubre sent out a tweet telling players it was okay to order Postmates and pick up their food outside. He later retracted that statement with a quick "nevermind."

Fans got a pretty good laugh out of this whole thing as social media couldn't resist a few memes. Check out the funniest reactions below.