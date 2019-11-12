Sacramento Kings point guard De'Aaron Fox will be out of action for about a month after suffering an ankle sprain during Monday's practice. The Kings announced on Monday night that a teammate had stepped on Fox's ankle and he was later diagnosed with a left ankle sprain following an MRI.

As a result, he is expected to miss three to four weeks before he is reevaluated - which is roughly 10-15 games. Sacramento will have to rely on backup point guards Cory Joseph and Yogi Ferrell.

Fox, now in his third NBA season, was selected fifth overall out of Kentucky in the 2017 NBA Draft. Through nine games this season, the 21-year old guard is averaging 18.2 points, 7 assists and 4 rebounds per game.

The Kings (3-6) have a number of tough matchups ahead, including Tuesday night's home game against Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers, followed by a road game against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers and a Sunday afternoon showdown with Kemba Walker and the Boston Celtics.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images