The Sacramento Kings and Milwaukee Bucks have reportedly teamed up with the Represent Justice Campaign to become the first teams to play at correctional facilities in 2020. According to The Undefeated's Marc J. Spears, the goal is to "highlight stories of hope and redemption, as well as break down stigmas associated with individuals — primarily people of color and the poor — impacted by the criminal justice system."

Marc J. Spears reports:

Starting this month, NBA players and coaches will serve as honorary coaches in the campaign’s Play For Justice initiative, which will also include facilitated conversations with incarcerated individuals. The Kings will host the first Play For Justice event at a renovated outdoor court on Thursday evening at an undisclosed prison in Northern California. The Bucks will host an event later this month and together, the Bucks and Kings will host an event in Milwaukee on February 10. Further participation from other NBA teams is expected to be announced in 2020. The campaign’s goal is to highlight stories of hope and redemption, as well as break down stigmas associated with individuals — primarily people of color and the poor — impacted by the criminal justice system.

Spears also notes that Nike will donate sneakers to the incarcerated players and other participants during the Bucks' upcoming Represent Justice event taking place in Wisconsin. The gear will later be given to the players' families, since they cannot keep the items while imprisoned.