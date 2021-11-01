KiNGMostWanted Tackles The Classics On "F#ck Yo Samples"

Sample clearance is one of the biggest setbacks for any rapper releasing new music. While hip-hop production is based on the very art of sampling, it's also prevented songs from coming out in their original form, delayed albums from being released, and sometimes, even resulted in lawsuits. And it seems that it's gotten even more complicated with the evolution of technology.

Southern California rapper KINGMOSTWANTED's latest project is a middle finger to the politics behind sample clearance. KING dropped his new project, F#ck Yo Samples this past weekend. . The eight-track project hosted by DJ Five Venoms showcases his unique flows and wordplay as he tackles classic records. He flips records like Vanilla Ice's "Ice Ice Baby" and Ice Cube's "Check Yourself" with a modern twist and a West Coast flare.

Check the project below.