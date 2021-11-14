KINGMOSTWANTED’s New Album, “Time For The Throne” Has Arrived

Way back in June, KINGMOSTWANTED announced his project, Time For The Throne would arrive on streamers in November. The 18-track album was dropped off on Friday, and includes multiple features from both AzChike and MCM Raymond, along with some other noteworthy collaborators.

“It’s out, repost to all stories n tag me I love y’all fr. First album turn me up #LLKINGKBHAM #8K #LinkNBio shout-out all the producers apart of this,” the up and coming rapper captioned his most recent instagram post.

KayDaBandIt also nabbed two features on KINGMOSTWANTED’s latest release, and Peysoh, Mike Sherm, and 72kp each come through once on their own songs. Thus far, listeners seem to be loving “STU VIBES,” although our personal favourite is the club banger by the name of “Do It.”

Stream Time For The Throne below and drop your favourite track in the comments.

Tracklist:

1. MOON LANDING

2. Kung Fu Warrior (feat. AzChike)

3. Do It

4. Want Her Friend

5. Free Deni/Free Poodah

6. PLAYBOY (feat. KayDaBandIt)

7. COUPLE QUESTIONS

8. I Want Bham Back

9. ALWAYS RIGHT

10. Pill Popper

11. TIME 2 BE JUDGED

12. STU VIBES (feat. MCM Raymond)

13. Current Location (feat. KayDaBandIt)

14. N*ggas Cant Tell Me Shit (feat. 72kp)

15. CHOOSIN SZN (feat. AzChike)

16. Different Varieties (Remix) (feat. Mike Sherm)

17. Robbed You (feat. Peysoh)

18. In My City (feat. MCM Raymond)