KingMostWanted Keeps Versace & Gushers On Him At All Times

KingMostWanted stars in the latest episode of "In My Bag."

KingMostWanted has been making a name for himself, tackling classic samples on his recent releases and proving that despite his young age, he's ready for the spotlight. At 19-years-old, KingMostWanted has risen to the next level of his music career, bringing his LA-inspired flow to collaborations with AzChike, Peysoh, Mike Sherm, and more. The "In My City" rapper is poised for big things and to let his fans know more about him, he stopped by for the latest episode of In My Bag, unpacking his Versace fanny pack and showing off his essentials.

The short episode includes KingMostWanted highlighting all of his various weed-inspired products, including a huge bag of Gushers, a vape pen, his favorite strain Wedding Cake, and more. Of course, that's not all KMW keeps on him during the day -- he's also got his two phones locked in his bag, with one solely being for video games. He also keeps cash on him, but he explains that he doesn't stash it inside of his Versace wallet.

Watch the latest episode of In My Bag below with KingMostWanted and let us know what you think of his essentials. Who do you want to see on this series next?



