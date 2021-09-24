Over three years after he claimed to have slept with Cardi B, King Yella has finally turned to his Instagram page to issue a public apology to the “Bodak Yellow” rapper. He posted a throwback photo of the two hanging out in what appears to be a hotel room with a heartfelt caption.

“I just wanna say sorry #cardib it’s all love I’m on some grown ish. 2018 I was tweekin @offsetyrn we gotta chop it up folks. Growth & development.”

Back in 2018, the “Chicago Changes” singer sparked a major feud with Cardi and her fiancé after he started rumours about sleeping with her in his track “Cardi B Truth,” a freestyle that goes over the beat of Offset’s song “Ric Flair Drip.”

“We had yo bitch first @offsetyrn @iamcardib interview out now @zacktv,” Yella captioned an Instagram post at the time.

Cardi was quick to clear her name and adamantly denied ever having had sexual relations with the 31-year-old, but Yella didn’t hesitate to stir the pot by posting a video of Offset confronting him about the rumours over the phone.

In the same year, Yella was was arrested for attempted burglary and wound up serving three years behind bars. He was released earlier this year, and it seems that spending time in prison has allowed him to reflect on his former antics and clean up his act a little bit.

Neither Cardi nor Offset have responded to Yella’s apology post yet, but we’ll know that all is well for sure if we ever see a photo of them in the studio together.

See the 31-year-old’s throwback photo with the mother of two below.

