King Von was tragically killed in Atlanta on November 6, 2020, and in the months following his passing, the late Chicago rapper's legacy has continued to live on through his brief, yet revered catalog. Two of his most popular tracks, "Crazy Story" and "Took Her to the O" eventually went on to become platinum-certified singles, and now, it appears that King Von has posthumously earned his first album certification as well.



Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

On September 20, Welcome to O'Block was officially certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). King Von's debut album was released one week before his death, making it the first and only album released within the late Chicago artist's lifetime.

The 16-track album peaked at #5 on the Billboard 200, and it housed popular tracks such as "Back Again," "Armed & Dangerous," and "The Code." Welcome to O'Block also notably featured guest appearances from fellow Chicago rappers Lil Durk, Polo G, Dreezy, and Prince Dre as well as other rap stars Moneybagg Yo and Fivio Foreign.

What are your favorite tracks from King Von's debut album, Welcome to O'Block?