The tragic death of King Von occurred just a week after he released Welcome To O'Block. The Chicago rapper's debut effort was just about to cement him in the pantheon of drill music as he carried the torch for the neighborhood from which this genre grew into a new generation. His friends and fans have continued to keep his name alive in every way that they can.

Last month, his estate issued a statement thanking fans for their outpouring support as well as sharing an update on new music. They revealed that Von had a bunch of content ready to roll out in support of his last album, Welcome To O'Block.

"To celebrate Von's artistry vision, and the immense love that he had for his fans, we will be continuing his roll out to Welcome To O'Block while working to share unreleased music and interviews that he devoted his creativity into completing. Von had also been working on new endeavors that we will be announcing down the line," the statement reads.



They aren't wasting time, either. One of the many highlights off of the project was the final track, "Wayne's Story." Tomorrow, a music video for the single will be released. A teaser for the music video was released to his Instagram page which you can check out below.