King Von's "War" Earns A Release Prior To First Posthumous Album

One of the greatest modern hip-hop storytellers to have come out of Chicago, King Von told menacing and authentic tales of his upbringing in O-Block, one of the most notorious apartment complexes in the city for gang-related violence and other crime. As a member of Lil Durk's Only The Family record label, King Von quickly became the rap superstar's right-hand man, leveling up his own lyrical skills and being touted as one of the next it rappers. Unfortunately, tragedy struck on November 6, 2020 when King Von was shot and killed following a physical altercation with rival rapper Quando Rondo.

With Von's first posthumous album, What It Means To Be King, arriving at the end of this week, the late rapper's team has officially released the second single from the project, "War."





The song's release follows "Don't Play That" featuring 21 Savage, which dropped a few weeks ago and commenced the album's rollout.

With the new album coming in just a few short days, listen to "War" below and let us know what you think about the ChopSquad DJ-produced record.

Quotable Lyrics:

Shootin' sh*t sunup to sundown

He was just playin' tough, he gon' run now

All these b*tch ass n***as tellin', really start to take the fun out

I'm the type of n***a go to church with my gun out

Gotta pray for my gun, he get too wild

I'm the first name that they say in the shootout

God textin' me like, "It's gettin' too crowded"