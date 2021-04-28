King Von's Video For "Mine Too" Is Out Now

The video for King Von's "Mine Too" is officially out now.

Chicago's hip-hop scene hasn't been the same since the untimely passing of King Von. Known for narrating tales from his O'Block neighborhood, the late 26-year-old was just starting to make a name for himself on a larger scale when he was gunned down in Atlanta. We've seen countless tributes to the rising star through the OTF collective, especially from his good friend Lil Durk.

Posthumously, King Von's estate has been releasing new music, videos, and more for his fans to enjoy. His vocals were all over the recent Loyal Bros tape and we're still seeing some videos from Welcome To O'Block come out. The latest track to get the music video treatment is "Mine Too," showing Von with his O'Block brothers, showing love to his crew, and rapping his percussive bars to the camera. The Jerry Production video is the latest to arrive from the album that released merely one week before Von's passing.

Watch the new music video for "Mine Too" above. Rest in peace, King Von.