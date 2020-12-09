The shooting death of King Von has continued to cause division as many in the rap industry are hoping that this can all be resolved without further altercations. However, Von's uncle, Range Rover Hang, doesn't believe that a peaceful resolution is something that will satisfy Von's crew. According to Range, Chicago's O Block and Lil Durk's OTF (Only The Family) aren't going to let this go peacefully. In a recent interview with Fucious TV, Range spoke on Quando Rondo and how the rapper will have to be on alert at all times.

"I mean he can slip through the cracks, but it’s ugly for him, bro. N*ggas got points to prove. A real one. They killed a real one. We ain't never gettin' nobody else like that," said Range. "A n*gga that’s taking his first $100,000, passing it out, you know what I'm saying? My homie Ferrari Truth called him, ‘Man, why ain’t you gettin' no cars yet?’ He said, ‘I want to make sure the n*ggas in the hood straight. I want to make sure my family’s straight and I want to buy 100 bikes for the kids. I wanna try to buy O Block."

He compared Von to Von's father who made similar money moves, taking care of others before himself. Range Rover Hang also discussed releasing a response track to Quando Rondo's "End of Story" where the rapper discussed the shooting and death of Von. "My mans ain't do nothing wrong / And if your mans wouldn't have did the same, you need to stop f*cking with him," Rondo said in the outro. "Dig what I'm saying / And everybody think this sh*t a game / I already know it's murder behind this sh*t."

Watch Range Rover Hang's interview in full below where he speaks about Von, Chicago's street life, and much more.