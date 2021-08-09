King Von's Team Releases His Final Self-Conceptualized Music Video "Demon"

King Von's self-conceptualized music video for "Demon" is out now.

The final self-conceptualized music video from King Von's album Welcome To O-Block has arrived for "Demon," being released today for the late Chicago rapper's twenty-seventh birthday.

The rapper was best known for being an authentic storyteller in his music, which he used to tell tales of his O-Block neighborhood. King Von had seen a lot in his young life and before he was tragically taken from the world, he planned out a series of music videos to be released from his new album. "Demon" is the last video to arrive from the project and it was the final visual that Von wrote a treatment for.

Depicting many of the events that Von references in his lyrics, including police encounters and shootings, the rapper uses his visuals to complement his story, unpeeling back more layers about the tale. This is the fourth video to arrive from Welcome To O-Block.

Earlier today, King Von's ex-girlfriend Asian Doll released her new single "Don't Let Me Go," which is about her love for the late star. Check that out here.

Long Live King Von.