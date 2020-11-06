King Von was fatally shot outside of an Atlanta nightclub, being confirmed dead by his best friend and producer, ChopSquad DJ.

The rapper was reportedly involved in a shoot-out with Quando Rondo's crew. Initially, he was reported to be in critical condition but, hours after rumors began intensifying, ChopSquad DJ confirmed that King Von did not survive his injuries.

The producer is heartbroken over the loss of his friend, hopping on Instagram Live and promising to continue the rising star's legacy.

"I love you, bro. On my mama's soul, bruh, it ain't over n***a," says ChopSquad DJ, crying in the video. "This shit ain't over, we just getting started. Watch this shit. We just getting started, watch this shit. I swear to god, n***a. We just getting started. We just getting started, n***a. Y'all go stream Welcome To O Block right now, n***a. We just getting started, n***a."

The video is so heartbreaking to watch. It shows that King Von had some great people surrounding him. ChopSquad DJ seems to have been a loyal friend to Von, promising to keep his legacy moving forward.



Prince Williams/Getty Images

As DJ said, King Von's new album Welcome To O Block just released a week ago. If you're unfamiliar with the rapper, you can learn more about him here.

Asian Doll, Von's girlfriend, reacted to the news by saying: "I wanna die 2 Shid it feel like I’m dead already."

Rest in peace, King Von.