King Von's Posthumous Single "Don't Play That" Features 21 Savage

It's unbelievable that King Von has been gone for over a year now, but his team has made sure that his legacy continues to thrive. Von was gunned down during an altercation back in November 2020, and since that time, fans have received a handful of posthumous appearances from the OTF rapper. Yet, "Don't Play That," Von's New Music Friday release featuring 21 Savage, has been a track fans have anticipated since prior to his murder.

Although King Von's name hasn't left headlines since his untimely death, there hasn't been much news about whether or not a posthumous album will arrive sometime soon. However, back in October, Lil Durk's DJ seemingly teased that a Von record was on the way and social media has been buzzing about what that project may entail.

"All these albums droppin wack af.... Von album #4thQuarter," said DJ Bandz. We'll keep you updated as more news about the album surfaces, but for now, stream "Don't Play That" featuring 21 Savage below.

Quotable Lyrics

She fell in love with a shooter (Boom)

I caught that girl playin' with my Glock (Damn, damn)

She askin' me what is Tooka (What?)

Just know that we smoke him a lot