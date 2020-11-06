King Von passed away at the age of 26 today after a shooting took place at an Atlanta hookah lounge, rumored to be with Quando Rondo's entourage, although that has yet to be confirmed. Nonetheless, new video footage has surfaced which may connect Quando to the shooter.

Von's passing came as a shock to the hip-hop community who had just been celebrating the artist following the release of his Welcome To O'Block mixtape. Numerous artists came out to offer their condolences to the artist, including the likes of Lil Durk, Tory Lanez, Russ, Funk Flex, Wale, Lil Yachty, and Nav, just to name a few.

Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

Now, thanks to footage captured outside the Atlanta club, new information is circulating in connection with the shooting, and some believe they have found King Von's killer. An alleged video of the shooting was posted to Instagram by an account called @thetrollinone [if you choose to click, warning: graphic content]. In the clip, you can see a physical altercation break out amongst a large group of men, as they come tumbling out the doors of the club. Von is reportedly seen in a white shirt, and as the fight breaks out, another man, dressed in all black, comes out from behind a white van and begins firing shots, which clearly hit Von. After this, the shooter in black falls to the ground-- apparently having been shot as well-- and fires another shot. That's when the crowd disperses and Von's crew rushes to his aid. Meanwhile, the alleged shooter makes off in the aforementioned van that was nearby. Von is seen struggling to stand up and waits for a black car to take him away.

The account that posted the video is claiming the shooter is a man by the name of T Black. T Black may be affiliated with Quando Rondo, because if you go to his last Instagram post, you can see that Quando Rondo left a comment-- clearly the two know each other. Of course, these allegations are just that, allegations.

Image via Instagram

At this time, the Atlanta PD is still in the midst of investigating the shooting and as of right now, two of the men involved have been detained although there is no information on whether or not these are the men who shot the rapper.

Stay tuned for updates on this developing story.