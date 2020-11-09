The tragic death of King Von has left many in mourning, including his ex-girlfriend Asian Doll. The Dallas rapper has been "relaying" messages on behalf of Von over the past few days, alleging that the people around the Chicago rapper didn't do enough at the time of his passing.



Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

Von's manager, Jameson Francois, called Asian Doll's claims "goofy shit" and added that anyone who wasn't actually there shouldn't be chiming in on what went down. "Y'all stop blaming people y'all don't even know what happen or who was involved. Y'all see one camera angle and think y'all figured it out. That goes for [ex]-girlfriend, family, or whoever," Francois wrote on his IG story.

Francois elaborated on his comments during an interview with Akademiks this morning. He explained that he already spoke to Asian Doll and expressed his condolences. However, he made it clear that she's spreading lies by accusing the people around Von of not doing enough, especially since she never witnessed it with her own eyes.

"The 'last words' that she's talking about is in a text message that I can show you. She's talking about she's talking to Von through her spiritual advisor from after death," he said as Ak was taken aback by the revelation. From there, Francois offered text messages from Asian Doll.

"'Oh, I talked to Von on a spiritual level with a spirit reader and he's letting shit be known. He's talking fasho and... he feel y'all shouldn't have let 'em get him. Facts.' So, you talkin' to the dead now, Asian Doll? So, Von, in the afterlife, is telling Asian Doll these 'facts,' guys," he said.

Francois further addressed the claims that the people around Von left him for dead. He explained no one was running away from the shots because they didn't know where they were coming from. Francois explained that Von was holding the person up in the clip as a shield, not because of a scuffle.

"Those shots that was fired from the individuals that shot Von and myself was the only shots fired from those individuals. Every other shot was coming from authorities. They started shooting everywhere," he explained. "So, when you see everybody taking cover, they wasn't taking cover away from the shooter from Von. They was takin' cover because they didn't know where the shots was going from."

"You got the police shooting anybody with a weapon that they got killed. If you got weapon on you, that meant you got shot. That's how many shots was being rang. So you guys are looking from one angle of the camera and lookin' like, 'Damn, they runnin' away from the shot.' Nobody was runnin' away from no [shots.]," he explained before revealing that the guys who shot Von ended up coming to his side.

When asked if those gentlemen tried to help Von after the shooting, Von's manager simply explained that one of them yelled that Von was shot, but it was unclear what his intentions were. Peep the full interview below.