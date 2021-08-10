Queen Keema, the mother of King Von's child, Dayvon Jr., threw an extravagant kids party for her son's second birthday party on August 9th. Their son shares a birthday with his late father, who died suddenly after being shot outside an Atlanta night club in November of last year amid the meteoric rise of his rap career. In celebration of her son and his late father's life – he would've been 27 this year – the birthday party included tons of imagery of Von as a homage to his life. The "King of the Jungle" birthday party was captured through Instagram posts for fans to see.

In one video, birthday balloons with an image of King Von holding a baby Dayvon Jr. were let go by party attendees into the sky – a common tradition for families celebrating the life and loss of a loved one. The entrance of the party venue was decked out in the jungle theme, with a similar photo of King Von and his song transposed on one of the doors. A big centerpiece decoration at the party included a huge wall poster that says "Happy Birthday King Von and Dayvon Jr.," with multiple photos of the two displayed.

On the same day, a previously-directed music video for the late artist's song "Demon" was released. Joan Pabon directed the music video, and said it was completed about a month before the rapper passed away. The comments under the YouTube video for the song are mostly words of support from fans mourning the loss of the rapper and his short-lived career, filled with happy birthday wishes and "Long Live King Von" remarks. Check out the music video for "Demon" below.

