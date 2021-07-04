Quando Rondo affiliate Lul Tim says that he cannot release the full music video for his upcoming song, "Off The List," due to "somebody telling the judge.” He discussed the dilemma on Instagram. this week.

“Damn I can’t drop the video due to somebody telling the judge," he explained.

He added that fans can still expect new music from him shortly: “..but I’m [going] to cook some new s**t up for y’all.”

Tim originally teased a video for the track with a snippet, last week. "Wha Ya Talkin Bout," he captioned the clip on IG. "Say Go SubScribe To My Channel I’ll Drop This Hoe…"

"Just checked a new p***y n***a off the list, quick to gun you down but check the score, b*tch, I don't miss," he raps on the track.

Tim was allegedly involved in the killing of King Von and even charged for the crime, but was released from jail on a $100,000 bond, earlier this year. It appears that he's trying to turn his newfound fame in to a rap career, in the wake of the murder.

Von was shot and killed on November 6, 2020, in Atlanta, Georgia, following an altercation with rapper Quando Rondo.

