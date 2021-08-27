A few months ago, King Von's sister seemingly confirmed that the rapper was expecting another baby with a woman named Deja Denise. However, with all of the drama that has surrounded King Von's family following his death, it's not clear whether Denise's baby is actually Von's. Fans aren't sure how to react to this news, especially with Asian Doll, Von's ex-girlfriend, continuing to share photos and videos from their relationship.

After the birth of Demi Rowe, Deja Denise's alleged daughter with King Von, the rapper's sister has celebrated the baby girl's birth on social media, and fans are convinced that Von actually is the father, claiming that Demi looks like him.



Prince Williams/Getty Images

Posting a few pictures of Demi Rowe on Instagram, Deja Denise revealed that her baby was born last month. Von's sister Kayla is also posting pictures, writing, "Love of my life."

People think that Demi looks just like Von, commenting, "She stole his whole face," and "Now she look just like him."

King Von had two children, and if he's confirmed as the father of Deja Denise's baby, this would mark his third child.

Look at the photos of Demi Rowe below and let us know if you think she looks like King Von. Congratulations to Deja Denise!