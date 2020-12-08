King Von Tells "Wayne's Story" In First Posthumous Music Video

King Von's first posthumous music video for "Wayne's Story" has arrived.

Coming up out of O'Block, King Von saw a lot of crazy things happening around him on a daily basis. He was raised in the trenches, becoming a success story as one of the hottest rising rappers out of Chicago. Then, one day, everything changed as he was fatally shot in the parking lot of an Atlanta nightclub.

For the last month, hip-hop lovers have been remembering King Von, playing his music back and reflecting on how much potential the 26-year-old possessed. His manager has promised that there is more music on the way, confirming that Von had been in the studio, also filming a number of videos.

Yesterday, a message popped up on the late rapper's social media pages, announcing his latest music video for "Wayne's Story", which is officially out now. King Von flexes his storytelling prowess on the record, speaking about his young homie Wayne and giving details about his background, explaining a shootout that happened when the boy was just 14. The Welcome To O'Block track is shown through the lens of King Von, who witnesses Wayne's story play out in front of him.

Watch the new posthumous music video from King Von above. RIP King Von.