mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

King Von Posthumously Releases "Bless The Booth Freestyle" For Audiomack

Alex Zidel
December 21, 2020 13:06
505 Views
11
1
King Von via YouTubeKing Von via YouTube
King Von via YouTube

Bless The Booth Freestyle
King Von

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
75% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

King Von's "Bless The Booth Freestyle" has been posthumously released.


King Von tragically lost his life after a reported altercation with Quando Rondo and his crew in the parking lot of an Atlanta-area hookah lounge, which prompted a shoot-out. The rapper was quickly transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Since his death last month, fans of the Chicago rapper have been mourning him, including his close friend Lil Durk who is doing everything he can to memorialize his young 26-year-old protégé. Durkio released his latest single today, titled "Backdoor", and now a posthumous freestyle from King Von has dropped, courtesy of Audiomack.

The publication and streaming service has just gone live with their Bless The Booth freestyle, which features King Von. The rapper spits menacing bars, letting everyone know what he was all about and preaching his street lifestyle.

Listen below and let us know what you think. Rest in peace, King Von.

Quotable Lyrics:

And when we find 'em we gone stretch 'em
Heard he looking for his match, he done met him
Let's talk bodies, I got several
They stopped me at the airport 'cause I keep that metal

King Von
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  1
  1
  505
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
King Von freestyle audiomack bless the booth posthumous chicago
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS King Von Posthumously Releases "Bless The Booth Freestyle" For Audiomack
11
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject