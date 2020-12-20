When King Von died back in November, many were devastated about his passing. At the time, Von was just starting to find his footing in the rap game and was displaying some of the best storytelling in Chicago. For many, his loss was massive as it meant we wouldn't get to see Von hit his true potential. Over the last month, the artist has received numerous tributes from various artists and athletes, and while his passing took place over a month ago, he is still getting new and unique honors.

For instance, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tajae Sharpe recently went to cleat customizer Joe Castro, who hooked the star up with some cleats that have King Von's face on them. The cleats have various messages that are related to Von, and it's clear the artist took his time with these.

Throughout the latest NFL season, numerous players have come through with some tributes on their footwear. For instance, Jarvis Landry wore some cleats dedicated to Mac Miller while Russell Wilson's cleats were dedicated to George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

This latest tribute is certainly dope and it's great to see Von's legacy live on in so many different ways.

