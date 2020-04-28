Lil Durk's OTF label is home to one of the most promising new rappers right now -- King Von. Though Von has been putting in work over the years, in recent times, it feels like he's beginning to get the recognition he deserves. It's been nearly two months since he released his last project, Levon James that included appearances from YNW Melly, Lil Durk, and G Herbo.

The project has taken him to new heights professionally and it appears to have done the same in his personal life. King Von hit Twitter where he revealed a trio of pictures of a new Benz, a new house, and a screenshot of a text message exchange with his mom about paying off her old car.

"I Bought my Mama da new Benz. I Paid her old car off and now I’m waiting for the approval of dis new house for her.. The Best son in the world Prize goes to," Von wrote on Twitter with the pictures. "Nah fr doe this all a real street Nigga ever wanted to do. Was make they Og proud. I gave he 20 thous too."

You can't help but be happy for King Von for copping his mom a new crib and a new whip. Check the pictures out below.