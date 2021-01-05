Prior to King Von's shooting death, the rapper was reportedly involved in a fist-fight with Quando Rondo, which was captured on video surveillance. The O'Block storyteller approached Quando and immediately started throwing hands before shots rang out several seconds after. Quando's associate, known as Lul Tim, was arrested and booked for murdering King Von. Quando is not being investigated.

The Savannah native is attempting to put everything behind him, releasing a bunch of new music over the last few months and sharing a more wholesome side of his life on social media. This weekend, Quando posted a video of his daughter adorably moving around in the house before losing her footing and blurting out, "Oh sh*t". The video was cute and Quando's fans seemed to love it. However, the comments were infiltrated by fans of King Von, his O'Block affiliates, and the Only The Family team, with many of them leaving hateful comments and even threats against the little girl.

"Leave the kid outta dis," urged one fan in the comments after seeing dozens of disgusting comments targeting the child. "Girl y’all otf fans doing to much, y’all disrespecting a baby, that barley know what’s going on," said another. We will not include any of the threats against Quando and his daughter Italy Naomi in this article as they get pretty disturbing.

While the comments about Quando Rondo are unfortunately to be expected, his daughter and family should be left out of this situation altogether.