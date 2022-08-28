King Von's fans want his legacy to live on – but not like this.

Earlier this week, a video surfaced online showing a group of the late artist's supporters expressing displeasure over a white woman's portrait tattoo of Von. "The custy got Von tatted on her," they wrote in the caption of the now-viral clip. "Did Von dirty with that tattoo."

King Von attends The PTSD Tour in Atlanta in March 2020 -- Prince Williams/Getty Images

The woman got her ink on the front of her shin, and, admittedly, it is a bit of a far cry from the Chicago rapper's likeness, as many have been pointing out on social media.

"I feel bad for her," "You can tell she most likely got that tattoo to try to fit in with the crowd," and "Tattoo look more like her than it does Von" were among Twitter reactions.

DJ Akademiks also got a hold of the footage, sharing it on his own Instagram page and attracting comments like "Get a refund ASAP," and "The tattoo artist sneezed while doing this tattoo."





As HipHopDX notes, Von's estate commemorated what would've been the What It Means To Be King artist's 28th birthday earlier this month, on August 9th, at which time they shared a new music video for "Get It Done" from the aforementioned album.

Check out more Twitter reactions to the unique King Von tattoo below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

