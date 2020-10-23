mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

King Von Drops Off New Single "Gleesh Place"

Mitch Findlay
October 23, 2020 10:42
Gleesh Place
King Von

Following the announcement of his upcoming "Welcome To O Block" album, King Von sets the tone with new single "Gleesh Place."


Only The Family signee King Von recently confirmed that his brand new album "Welcome To O Block" would be arriving next Friday. Now, the rapper has officially dropped off a new single from the upcoming project, "Gleesh Place," a brief banger that clocks in under two minutes in runtime. As such, it's a solid dose of adrenaline for those still waking up this morning. Over a hard-hitting instrumental from Wheezy, who continues the prolific run he's been on for years now, Gleesh fires off some intense reflections on his day-to-day.

"I'm posted in Parkway, fuck what the narcs say," he raps. "Just hit a quick stain, now I'm runnin' through gang ways / Jump the tall gate, hit a hallway / Ran to thÐµ fifth floor, now I'm at Gleesh place." Off the bat, it's clear that Von excels at painting pictures, and "Gleesh Place" is exactly the sort of short story fans have been praising. For those interesting in being vicariously transported to Von's notorious O-Block neighborhood, allow this latest single to be your vessel. Are you looking forward to a full-length release from the Lil Durk signee?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

I'm posted in Parkway, fuck what the narcs say
Just hit a quick stain, now I'm runnin' through gang ways 
Jump the tall gate, hit a hallway 
Ran to thÐµ fifth floor, now I'm at Gleesh place

