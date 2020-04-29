King Von Drops Off "Grandson For President (Remix)"

King Von is poising to be the next up from Chicago. The rapper's been working under Lil Durk's OTF label over the years but in the past few months, he's grown to be one of the promising new rappers to emerge. His latest project, Levon James only solidified his position in the rap game.

Today, he returns with some brand new music for his fans to vibe out to with "Grandson For President (Remix)." Over an icy, hard-hitting instrumental, King Von goes in with vicious bars as he flexes his status in Chicago and keeps the legacy of O-Block alive.

The release of his new track arrives just a few days after he revealed that he bought his mom a new car and a new house. It's a major accomplishment for the Chicago-bred star.

Peep the new song below.

Quotable Lyrics

So they bussin', we bussin' like my banger bucks

So I don't cuff 'em, I just fuck 'em, rearrange they gut

Look boy, I'm sneaky, I'm probably in your granny bush

You come outside, they call offside because your ass gon' get rushed