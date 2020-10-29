Tekashi 6ix9ine surprised a lot of people when he was able to secure a number of features for his new music, grabbing Nicki Minaj, Akon, and others. Because those artists chose to work with 69 though, many, like YG, have refused to ever collaborate with them again.

King Von has officially joined that group, dissing Akon over his involvement in 6ix9ine's post-snitching career.

With all of the times that 6ix9ine has come for Chicago, even taking a trip to O Block this summer to antagonize Lil Durk, Lil Reese, and others, King Von has no interest in hearing from the rainbow-haired-rapper again. In fact, he's extending that to his collaborators, coming after the legend Akon on Twitter.

"I’ll never forgive Akon for making that song with that rat ass n***a," wrote Von, refusing to use Tekashi's name. "@Akon yo Usain Bolt looking ass."

When a fan suggested that 6ix9ine is living rent-free inside of his head, Von replied: "Who? Get yo d*ck s*cking ass on. U love everybody scary ass n***a."

Loyalty plays a major part in the lives of young Chicago rappers, including King Von, so for him to take this sort of extreme reaction to 6ix9ine is not surprising.

Tonight, Von will be releasing his debut album, titled Welcome To O Block, with features from Polo G, Lil Durk, Dreezy, Moneybagg Yo, Fivio Foreign, and more.