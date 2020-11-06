Earlier today, tragic news broke out of Atlanta as it was revealed that King Von had passed away following a shootout with Quando Rondo's crew. This news was broken by Von's producer, whom he is extremely close with. In the immediate aftermath of the news, fans and other artists took to social media where they offered their condolences to the artist who was starting to morph into someone who could take over the entire rap game.

Following the shooting death, it was reported that King Vonhad actually been killed by the Atlanta PD. This news was heard on police dispatch audio which was coming out of Chicago, although the report was quickly disputed by the likes of DJ Akademiks who said police were on the scene but Von was unarmed.

Now, a video is surfacing out of Atlanta in which a police officer describes in detail what went down. "There was an incident where two groups of individuals got into a physical altercation. That physical altercation escalated into an exchange of gunfire with those groups," the officer said. "Two police officers who were working at the particular club noticed the gunfire and engaged some of the people involved. There was an exchange of gunfire with police as well. At this particular time, we have about five individuals who have been shot, two of them are deceased, one is in critical condition, and two are stable.

At this time, an update on Quando Rondo has not been given although we're sure more details will continue to be provided. Stay tuned for any updates as HNHH will be sure to provide those to you.

Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images