You've got to feel for Asian Doll because, after spending the weekend with Chicago rapper King Von and posting plenty of loved-up pictures with him, Von went and told the world that he's "still single" on his Instagram Stories.

Social media is reacting to King Von claiming to be single after looking to be coupled up with Asian Doll.

"Ooo girl Iâm embarrassed for asian doll," wrote one fan. "Wow .. I thought asian doll got her man back. I just went on kingvon instagram and that mf said 'still single'. Iâd be pissed," said another.

The post they're referring to is from earlier today, showing King Von in bed as he cuddles with a stack of cold hard cash. "Goodmorning," he wrote. "Still single."

With the new pictures of them leaning in for a kiss, as well as Asian's tweet that she was "coming back home" to her "husband", fans were convinced that they were getting back together. However, it looks like Von was just playing around. I guess they're both still on the market?

King Von has recently seen an increase in popularity following his beef with Famous Dex. The Chicago star has been in the game for years.