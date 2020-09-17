FBG Duck was pronounced dead following a drive-by shooting in the heart of Chicago on August 4. The rapper had beef with a number of other rising rappers from his city, including 600Breezy and King Von, but, according to Von, he spoke to Duck about their differences prior to the shooting and got back on good terms with him.

Taking to Twitter, King Von said that, even though FBG Duck dissed his friends and family in a record released prior to his killing, their beef was squashed after they had a conversation.

"Me and Duck settled Our differences right before he passed," said Von. "We was talking bout bringing everybody together as a whole n changing da community for the better. Imma still stand on dat Shit. every step of the way imma be thinking of u. Even doe u dissed my dead homies and family."

He went on to even tease a record featuring the late rapper, which he was planning to keep for an upcoming project.

"KingVon ft. Fbg Duck," wrote Von in a second tweet. "I was gone hold dis bitch to my Album. But if mfs want it imma drop dat bitch today. Or hold it and put durk on it 2 ???"

Needless to say, people aren't exactly buying Von's claim that he and Duck were cool prior to the shooting. Many are jumping into the comments to call him out for supposedly capping, using his history with Duck as the proof.

Do you think Von and Duck actually did talk and get back on good terms?