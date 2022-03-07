King Von Brings The Flamethrower Out For "Too Real" Music Video

King Von's estate shares the fiery new video for "Too Real."

The death of King Von is still a sore spot for fans across the world. He was on his way to becoming a star in his own right when he was shot and killed in 2020. As fans continue to keep his legacy alive, the estate of King Von shared his first posthumous album, What It Means To Be King. The 19-song album boasts appearances from Durk, Moneybagg Yo, Fivio Foreign, G Herbo, and more. Still, it's those moments when Von's left to his own devices that he shines the brightest.

This week, his estate unveiled the official visuals for the record, "Too Real." Von brings a Bentley to the block, with a few baddies accompanying him but fiery visuals also boast a clip of Von bringing a flamethrower out with a grin on his face from ear to ear.

Check out the latest visual from King Von above and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.