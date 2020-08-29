King Von Brings The Energy On Brand New Track "How It Go"

King Von has been making a name for himself in the Chicago rap scene as of late as fans are excited about all of his releases. The artist brings that energy the city is known for, which has led to some great songs and solid projects. King Von is promising even more music over the next few months and recently, he came through with a brand new track called "How It Go."

In this song, King Von brings the same energy that has made him so famous, with an extra-helping of storytelling to go along with it. If you're a fan of the artist, this is definitely a must-listen so check it out and let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics:

When you fightin' them cases, court dates comin' slow (Uh-huh)

And that wasn't no joke, we just gotta have hope (Have hope)

And don't say shit, give a fuck what they say they know

Give fuck what they found (Damn), give a damn who they get