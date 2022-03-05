mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

King Von & Moneybagg Yo Remind Us To "Trust Nothing"

Hayley Hynes
March 05, 2022 10:14
After the arrival of Von's posthumous album, fans noticed that Asian Doll had been taken off the track and seemingly replaced with Moneybagg Yo.


King Von and Moneybagg Yo are at it again. Prior to the former's death, the musical artists collaborated on "Ain't See It Coming," which appeared on Von's debut – Welcome to O'Block, and now, we've received a new joint track on the posthumous project What It Means To Be King

Following the album's arrival, some listeners noticed that Von's ex Asian Doll was originally spitting with him on the sixth title, "Trust Nothing," but the final cut was seemingly replaced with a verse from Bagg, who obliterated his rhymes, certifying the song as a standout.

"Hope you not ready to die 'bout that bitch / 'Cause this ho ready to go to war 'bout that d*ck (Swerve) / I keep two or three hoes, one too close to zero / Like NASCAR tires, I rotate a bitch," the 30-year-old ended his verse.

Other features on King Von's record come from the likes of G Herbo, Fivio Foreign, Lil Durk, and Tee Grizzley, just to name a few. Stream the full album here, and let us know how you feel about "Trust Nothing" in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

The hood got too hot, so I moved to the 'burbs
Ferrari sit low, I step out on the curb (Skrrt)
She get off at five, then pull up at six
By seven, she ate me and already split (Uh)

