King Von & Lil Durk Team Up On "All These N***as"

Aron A.
August 05, 2020 18:34
Back with new heat, King Von tags the OTF leader Lil Durk for their brand new single.


King Von has not been slacking this year, though he's been a bit more tactful is maintaining 2019's momentum. The rapper was busy all year with the release of three projects, some fire collabs, as well as his contributions to OTF's latest compilation project, Family Over Everything. Even after the release Levon James earlier this year, he's continued to apply pressure with loose singles.

Earlier today, Von returned with his latest offering, "All These N***as" alongside Lil Durk. Eerie piano keys and the charge of drill serve as the foundation to the track as Von and Durk deliver vicious bars about the bleek reality of the streets. A music video accompanied the song's release with Von posted on his block with a Rolls Royce and icey chains.

Peep the track below.

Quotable Lyrics
We was in that field for real
Blowin' n***as down, boy, come here
Everything I say, I mean it
6ix9ine he say he seen't it
They know King Von a demon,
Because that boy, he anemic

