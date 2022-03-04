mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

King Von & Lil Durk Are "Evil Twins"

Alex Zidel
March 04, 2022 08:55
1.2K Views
59
1
Only The Family Entertainment/EMPIREOnly The Family Entertainment/EMPIRE
Only The Family Entertainment/EMPIRE

Evil Twins
King Von & Lil Durk

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
29% (12)
Rate
2 VERY HOTTTTT
2 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
8 MAKE IT STOP

King Von and Lil Durk's viral song "Evil Twins" has officially been released.


King Von's first posthumous album was officially released on Friday (March 4) with features from Lil Durk, Fivio Foreign, MoneyBagg Yo, G Herbo, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, and more. Following the Chicago-born rapper's tragic death a couple of years ago, his team has been trickling out new music, respecting the O-Block narrator's legacy and keeping things consistent with his brand. Since his death, more eyes have been on Von's music and subsequently, his voice has been immortalized through viral sounds on platforms like TikTok. Despite not being released officially before today, "Evil Twins" with Lil Durk had been a frequently-used audio file on the social media service, which music fans used to soundtrack videos of them and their best friends. Finally, the track is out as part of Von's posthumous album, What It Means To Be King.

With production from TouchofTrent, the track starts off with a verse from Lil Durk, who raps about his alliance with King Von, threatening their opps with gunfire. Dubbing the rapper his "evil twin," the two spin off on that theme for a two-minute record that stands out on the new album's tracklist. 

Listen to "Evil Twins" below and let us know what you think of King Von and Lil Durk's new record.


Quotable Lyrics:

But you need embalming fluid
If you into it, I'm into it 
If you do it, I'ma do it
Go hop out the car and do it
Damn, that's evil, twin
That mean we evil then
Evil twin, evil twin 
Got 'em back equal then

King Von Lil Durk evil twins new song new music What It Means To Be King
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS King Von & Lil Durk Are "Evil Twins"
59
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject