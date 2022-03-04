King Von & Lil Durk Are "Evil Twins"

King Von's first posthumous album was officially released on Friday (March 4) with features from Lil Durk, Fivio Foreign, MoneyBagg Yo, G Herbo, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, and more. Following the Chicago-born rapper's tragic death a couple of years ago, his team has been trickling out new music, respecting the O-Block narrator's legacy and keeping things consistent with his brand. Since his death, more eyes have been on Von's music and subsequently, his voice has been immortalized through viral sounds on platforms like TikTok. Despite not being released officially before today, "Evil Twins" with Lil Durk had been a frequently-used audio file on the social media service, which music fans used to soundtrack videos of them and their best friends. Finally, the track is out as part of Von's posthumous album, What It Means To Be King.

With production from TouchofTrent, the track starts off with a verse from Lil Durk, who raps about his alliance with King Von, threatening their opps with gunfire. Dubbing the rapper his "evil twin," the two spin off on that theme for a two-minute record that stands out on the new album's tracklist.

Listen to "Evil Twins" below and let us know what you think of King Von and Lil Durk's new record.





Quotable Lyrics:

But you need embalming fluid

If you into it, I'm into it

If you do it, I'ma do it

Go hop out the car and do it

Damn, that's evil, twin

That mean we evil then

Evil twin, evil twin

Got 'em back equal then