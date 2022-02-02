King Von's name still rings bells within a certain pocket of the hip hop industry, and those that tune in understand the significance behind his music. Oftentimes, street rappers have very loyal fanbases that revere the artist's hustle and ambition, and for good reason. Von, who's life was taken on November 6th, 2020, spoke on the hardships of growing up in the harsh environments of Chicago. He did so in extremely vivid detail, with his storytelling granting him admiration from a wide span of people that could relate to his struggles.



Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

21 Savage, in similar fashion, gained his stardom by speaking on his past experiences with incredible precision. Storytelling isn't exclusive to intricate lyricism and wordplay, as Savage tends to be very stark and direct with his expression of the occurences in his life. His monotone, often one-note delivery actually strikes a chord among listeners, as his approach stands out greatly when compared to his peers. The subject matter both artists frequently delve into makes the pairing one worth anticipating.

In an Instagram post, we see the rappers' trademark signs on display, signaling the collaboration:

Welcome To O Block, released October 30th, 2020, was King Von's only studio album to release before his untimely transition. Released only a week prior to his death, the album hit number 5 on the Billboard 200. When speaking on the album and the work he's put in overall, Von stated "If you're doing something and keep doing it, you're gonna get better results. Everything better. It is the one for real, I've been working hard."

Luckily, some of his efforts will be gifted to his fans soon, and this collaboration with 21 Savage may be one of many.

Are you looking forward to new King Von music? Share your thoughts in the comments.