A "radical feminist" felt the wrath of "Black Twitter" after she openly criticized the film, King Richard. The recently released movie has been hailed near and far as it stars Will Smith as Richard Williams, the dedicated father to iconic tennis duo, Venus and Serena Williams. The sisters acted as executive producers of the film that is centered around their father, his sacrifices, and his determination to see his daughters succeed in a sport that does not often see Black faces—especially from Compton.

However, Dr. Jessica Taylor, a white woman, took to Twitter to condemn the film for somehow being anti-feminist. "Did they seriously make a film called ‘King Richard’ about the success of Serena and Venus Williams - but it’s about their dad, Richard?" she questioned.

People were quick to defend the feature, even explaining to her that yes, King Richard is a film named after and about Richard Williams, but Taylor continued to double down on her take. "I get this has annoyed people but I genuinely didn’t expect a film about two of the most powerful, successful and amazing black female athletes to be named after a man, or centre a man. I would have loved this film to be all about them, and not a man. That’s it really."

Soon, Black people stormed her mentioned with questions and comments of their own. Some were helpful as they attempted to reiterate that this was Venus and Serena's way of putting their father's tireless efforts on display, while others angrily chastised Taylor for inserting her opinion. Soon, Taylor received a wash of support of her own by other white feminists who spoke out against the film as well, many stating they were speaking out on behalf of Black women.

It turned into a bit of a cluster before the controversy eased, but Taylor is still being dragged online from one social media platform to the next. Check it out below.