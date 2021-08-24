mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

King Promise Taps Headie One For "Ring My Line"

Aron A.
August 23, 2021 20:10
Ring My Line
King Promise Feat. Headie One

King Promise and Headie One connect for a banger.


The summer isn't done yet, though we are rapidly approaching the fall. Until September hits and school starts, the turn up shall continue. That being said, there's still an abundance of summer anthems that are starting to arrive closer to when the season comes to a close. On Friday, King Promise slid through with a brand new record titled, "Ring My Line" ft. Headie One. A perfect anthem for sunny days at the beach, the vibrant sounds of Ghana match the island-inspired visuals with Headie One sliding through with a smooth verse. 

Headie One has unveiled a few new singles since the release of 2020's EDNA. Along with a deluxe edition of the project, he also teamed up with FKA Twigs and Fred again... on "Don't Judge Me" and also dropped off his single, "Pound Signs."

Quotable Lyrics
Dem vex they say I change
Then they expect say I go be the same boy
Why e dey pain you say I no dey need you no more
No matter be safÐµ

King Promise
King Promise Headie One
