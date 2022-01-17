King Louie Shares "My Everything (G-Mix)"

B-Lovee held down the tail end of 2021 with the success of his single, "My Everything." Initially propelling into viral territory with the OG version, he continued to ride the wave with two separate remixes -- one featuring G Herbo and another featuring A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. As the song continued to gain momentum, it turned out more TikTok videos soundtrack to the record.

However, it's also inspired a few freestyles, as well. King Louie came through this weekend with his own take on B-Lovee's song. The rapper weaves through the Mary J. Blige vocal sample with details of drill and romance.

Though King Louie has been rather lowkey in recent years, fans were excited to see that plenty of his old mixtapes were brought to streaming services throughout 2021. Check out our recent interview with him here.

Quotable Lyrics

I ain't stressin' 'bout no pu**y

Bitch, been fuckin' since cap & gown

In offense, audience, if I have to clap a clown

Shorty make that ass clap like a bad bank account

