King Louie Enlists Jessie Reyez For Sultry New Single "Pretty Ass Girls"

King Louie hasn't been as active on a music front as we hope he would be but we could only assume he's been busy with other ventures. However, he's picked up the pace recently with his single "Tesla" that arrived earlier this month. Now, he links up with Jessie Reyez for his new single, "Pretty Ass Girls."

Jessie Reyez is one of the most sought after songwriters and singer in Canada. While she's done work with the likes of Eminem and 6lack, she now links up with King Louie for their sexy new collaboration. Although it's slightly unexpected, they make a good match on wax. Reyez luscious vocals grace the hook while she hits melodies on Louie's punchlines throughout the verse.

Peep their new collab below.

Quotable Lyrics

She ain't used to like me,

Now she like me and I like her back

Lately, we've been in my crib, smokin' fire pack

If she went to jail and she wrote me, then I'd writ her her back



