King Louie Drops Wavy New Summer Track "SMOKIN' CALI"

King Louie is one of the most respected artists in Chicago and over the last decade, he has been extremely consistent with his music. Fans are always willing and ready to hear his new tracks, and recently, Louie blessed up those avid supporters with a brand new track and music video called "Smokin' Cali."

With the summer coming to an end in about a month from now, King Louie decided to take full advantage by dropping an undeniably catchy and wavy song that brings forth those warmer month vibes. Throughout the track, King Louie takes a more laid-back approach as he enjoys the sun all while smoking some weed. It's one of those tracks you can just relax to and as always, it's yet another solid effort from a veteran artist.

Quotable Lyrics:

Smoke so much Jet fuel they calling me Lee

I do designer drugs I'm not a P

Listening to Rick Jamse & Tina Marie

Hit stains we all gotta eat

No love but a heart gotta beat