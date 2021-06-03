mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

King Los Unloads On His "Back In Blood" Freestyle

Aron A.
June 02, 2021 20:07
Back In Blood (Freestyle)
King Los

King Los unveils his remix to Pooh Shiesty and Lil Durk's massive hit.


Lil Durk and Pooh Shiesty's "Back In Blood" has maintained in steady rotation since its late 2020 release. The single has been one of the biggest street records of the year, propelling Pooh Shiesty's career while Durk's hot streak as a feature artist continues. Part of the success behind the single is the amount of remixes it's produced. Despite being a hard-hitting trap record, some of the fiercest lyricists have been taking the record and demolishing it on their own terms.

King Los has been delivering some incredible freestyles lately, and this week, he serves as the latest rapper to tackle "Back In Blood." It is, once again, an excellent showcase of his lyrical abilities and undeniable flow.

Check out the latest from King Los below. 

Quotable Lyrics
That's essential 'cause I'm existential
It's evident a n***a presidential 
Girl, that other rapper got less potential
'Cause he can't ever put a legend in you

