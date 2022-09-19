King Los Takes On Songs From Frank Ocean, Kendrick Lamar & More On "Goat Tape 2"

If you're looking for some quality bars, then King Los has you covered. The rapper returned this weekend with the release of his latest project, GOAT Tape 2, which brings it back to the essence of mixtapes. This time, he slides through with a lengthy 22 songs in total with very few guest appearances except BDot The God, and Kye Thompson, who appears twice. GOAT Tape 2 sees Los taking on some of the biggest songs of the past year and beyond. From Frank Ocean's "Novacane" to Kodak Black's "Super Gremlin," Los tears through each beat with ease.

Prior to dropping his new project, he blessed fans with 4 Piece Nuggets where he dished bars over songs from Drake, Busta Rhymes, and more.

Check out his latest project below.