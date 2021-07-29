mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

King Los Tackles Normani & Cardi B's "Wild Side"

Aron A.
July 28, 2021 21:08
King Los drops bars over Normani's latest hit.


Fans might be eagerly awaiting the arrival of a new album from Cardi B but she blessed fans with a new verse last week when she appeared on Normani's "Wild Side." The single was yet another affirmation that the former Fifth Harmony singer has always been a star in her own right. Plus, the Aaliyah sample on the record further turned the song into an intergenerational smash.

This week, King Los continued his hot streak with new freestyle over "Wild Side." The rapper tackles the downtempo, atmospheric production with slick flows showcasing his incredible wordplay and lyricism.

King Los has been dropping some dope freestyles this year. Last month, he shared his take on Drake and Rick Ross' "Lemon Pepper Freestyle" as well as Pooh Shiesty and Lil Durk's "Back In Blood."

Quotable Lyrics
I can never ever ever ever be a memory
'Cause you had to forget me to remember me
Who cold as me?
I'mma bring the Jodeci and Floetry

