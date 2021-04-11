King Los Slides Through With "Mines Still x Track Star x Lucid Dreams"

King Los doesn't necessarily receive the credit he deserves for his penmanship. Over the years, he's proven to be a lyrical heavyweight with the release of freestyles, mixtapes, and singles. His pen game is mean which is why it's always nice hearing from him. Last month, he wasted no time tackling the latest from Drake and Rick Ross as well as a classic record from Busta Rhymes.

Even though it's only been a few weeks, he surprised fans this week with a special mash-up of singles. Los came through with a remix that incorporated Juice WRLD's hit record "Lucid Dreams," Yung Bleu's "You're Mine Still," and Mooski's viral hit, "Trackstar." It's an interesting blend of melody and bars, though Los does make sure to distinguish the two.

Check it out below.

Quotable Lyrics

How n***as clickbaitin'

But couldn't move a mouse

When a Mac put 'em to sleep

Ain't no screensaver pop up

They claim they wanna pass words

And I go give a L out

But when I log in, they don't say back words