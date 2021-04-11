mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

King Los Slides Through With "Mines Still x Track Star x Lucid Dreams"

Aron A.
April 11, 2021 17:15
Via YouTube
King Los takes on records from Mooski, Juice WRLD & Yung Bleu for his latest offering.


King Los doesn't necessarily receive the credit he deserves for his penmanship. Over the years, he's proven to be a lyrical heavyweight with the release of freestyles, mixtapes, and singles. His pen game is mean which is why it's always nice hearing from him. Last month, he wasted no time tackling the latest from Drake and Rick Ross as well as a classic record from Busta Rhymes

Even though it's only been a few weeks, he surprised fans this week with a special mash-up of singles. Los came through with a remix that incorporated Juice WRLD's hit record "Lucid Dreams," Yung Bleu's "You're Mine Still," and Mooski's viral hit, "Trackstar." It's an interesting blend of melody and bars, though Los does make sure to distinguish the two. 

Check it out below. 

Quotable Lyrics
How n***as clickbaitin'
But couldn't move a mouse
When a Mac put 'em to sleep
Ain't no screensaver pop up
They claim they wanna pass words
And I go give a L out
But when I log in, they don't say back words

King Los
